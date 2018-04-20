Deputies shot through restaurant window; sheriff blames hate

TRENTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two Florida sheriff’s deputies were shot dead through the window of a Chinese restaurant by a man who then killed himself.

The shooter’s motive wasn’t immediately known, but the sheriff blamed Thursday’s killings on hatred toward law enforcement in society.

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz says law enforcement has been “demonized” by “every type of hate,” and all his deputies were guilty of was “wanting to protect you and me.”

The slain deputies were Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey. President Donald Trump called them “HEROES” in a tweet sharing his condolences.

They were killed at the Ace China restaurant in Trenton, a community west of Gainesville.

The shooter was identified late Thursday as 58-year-old John Hubert Highnote of Bell, a small town just up the road.