DeKalb County rounds up drug suspects

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – Last week, DeKalb County investigators and deputies served drug warrants on 32 suspects from Trenton to Mississippi.

Here are those who were arrested.

Phillip Prewitt 57 of Fort Payne – 3 distribution warrants plus charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia

Nathaniel Bonds 39 of Fort Payne – 2 distribution warrants

Flint McElrath 31 of Fort Payne – 3 distribution warrants

Heather Nicole Brown 31 of Fort Payne– 2 distribution warrants

Dewight Walker – 1 distribution warrants

Tony Fossett 58 of Rainsville – 1 distribution warrant plus charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia

Justin Seth Baker 35 of Fyffe – 1 distribution warrant plus charged with unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd

Holly Harper 35 of Hernando MS – 2 distribution warrants

Mickey Wayne Garner 54 of Ider – 1 distribution warrant

William Scott Golden 59 of Valley Head – 1 distribution warrant

Angel Danielle Fraley 27 of Henagar– 1 distribution warrant

Billy Joe Warren 32 of Ider – 1 distribution warrant plus a failure to appear warrant

Ray Goodridge 56 of Henagar – distribution warrant

Troy Lee Pritchett 62 of Ider – 1 distribution warrant

Charles Gauland Haggard 80 of Higdon – 1 distribution warrant plus charged with unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, drug paraphernalia, promote prison contraband 2nd, unlawful possession of controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence

Jacquelin Peterman 47 of Higdon – 1 distribution warrant plus charged with Unlawful possession of marijuana 1st

Oscar Alexander Stiefel 38 of Grove Oak – 1 distribution warrant plus charged with probation violation

Amber Nicole Smith 26 of Collinsville – 1 distribution warrant

Caleb Tanner Carmen 25 of Crossville – 1 distribution warrant

Donald Maurice Richey 56 of Collinsville – 2 distribution warrants

Steaming from the execution of the distribution warrants the following people were arrested and charged with:

Ashley Walls 29 of Henagar –unlawful possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia

Ricky Rogers 35 of Henagar – 3 failure to appear warrants, criminal trespassing 3rd, drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping 2nd

Chad Haggard 40 of Higdon – unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd and drug paraphernalia

Courtney Cuzzort 25 of Higdon – unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd and drug paraphernalia

Tina Marie Pennington 37 of Higdon – unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd and drug paraphernalia

Jessie Waylon Givens 33 of Trenton GA – unlawful possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest

Keisha Zweck 32 of Trenton GA – unlawful possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia

Michael Allen Clark 62 of Sylvania – unlawful possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, and receiving stolen property 1st

Tammy Todd 54 of Sylvania – unlawful possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia

Adam Keith Martin 33 of Henagar – unlawful possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and hindering prosecution 2nd

Debra Buttram Traylor 59 of Henagar- unlawful possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and hindering prosecution 2nd

Kimberly Hasting 23 of Henagar – failure to appear warrant

Officers also recovered a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle from Tennessee.

Chief Deputy Edmondson says “These Investigators, Deputies and Drug Task Force did an outstanding job on executing this warrants in such a short time. This just goes to show the community that we are serious when it comes to the fight against drugs in our County. We will continue to go after drug dealers and suppliers.”

Sheriff Jimmy Harris says “I would like to thank the Investigators, Deputies and Drug Task Force for working diligently on executing these warrants.”