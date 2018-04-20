Date set for Lupus Walk in Chattanooga, Organized by Councilwoman Coonrod

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod has set a date for a Lupus Walk for the Fall.

Councilwoman Coonrod lost her daughter this year and while in her grieving process, she says she found the strength to do something to bring awareness to the illness.

Councilwoman Coonrod held a meeting a few months ago to start the planning process.

She says that people with lupus can experience significant symptoms, such as pain, extreme fatigue, hair loss, cognitive issues, and physical impairments that affect every facet of their lives.

Many suffer from cardiovascular disease, strokes, disfiguring rashes, and painful joints. For some, there may be no visible symptoms.

The Lapse for Lupus 5krun/walk will be held September 22, 2018 at Blue Goose Hollow Trailhead.

You can register here.