Crime rising in Tennessee according to TBI report

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The annual Crime in Tennessee report from the TBI shows a slight increase in 2017.

The study adds up data reported by law enforcement agencies to the TIBRS system.

The reporting system has been in place for 15 years now.

In this year’s report murder cases rose by 6.7%, rape cases were up 3.2% and drugs cases climbed by 4.9%.

DUI arrests continue to trend downward.

“We’re extremely thankful for our dedicated law enforcement partners,” said TBI Director Mark Gwyn.

“Together, they helped us compile a thorough snapshot of crime in Tennessee. We now hope every department takes this information and works to further address the key crime issues facing their communities and our state.”

You can check out the data for yourself on the TBI’s online CrimeInsight platform, available at http://crimeinsight.tbi.tn.gov.

The full ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report is available for review on the TBI’s website: tn.gov/tbi.