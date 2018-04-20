Cleveland High’s Valerie Capps named Math Teacher of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Valerie Capps is bringing back the Math Teacher of the year Award to Cleveland.

She won the honor at the UT Department of Mathematics Honors Day on Thursday in Knoxville.

The award goes to the high school teacher who show ” the knowledge of and enthusiasm for the discipline of mathematics inside the classroom and out.”

Capps teaches PreCalculus Honors-Dual Credit and Algebra 2 at Cleveland High School.

The Cleveland native has been there for 14 years.

Director of Schools, Dr. Russell Dyer, said, “Mrs. Capps is a wonderful math teacher at Cleveland High School. Not only does she teach to a level of excellence for all students, but she also connects with each student in a meaningful way. I appreciate her dedication to ensuring high-quality teaching and learning is taking place each day.”

Capps is also an adjunct professor of mathematics at Lee University.