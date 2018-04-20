Grant will fund Bradley County Veterans Home

Nashville (WDEF) – The Federal government issued a grant to Tennessee that will build the long-sought Veterans Home in Bradley County.

The Governor announced the $26-million award today.

“This project is a high priority for our state and is aligned with our commitment to serve veterans and their families,” Haslam said.

The state is adding $3 million for the Home in this year’s budget.

The Veterans Home will built on 28 acres on Westland Drive in Cleveland.

The Governor says “There are more than 33,000 veterans in Bradley and Hamilton Counties and we believe this area will be well served by a high quality Tennessee State Veterans Home.”

No date has been set yet for the construction.

There are now four Veterans Home in Tennessee in Murfreesboro, Humboldt, Knoxville and Clarksville.