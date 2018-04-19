Y-Cap Founder Joe Smith Roasted to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Program to Help At-Risk Youth

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Y-Cap founder Joe Smith has coached young fighters plenty of jabs, but on Thursday night, Smith took a few verbal jabs.

He was roasted in a ceremony called ‘Fry the Founder,’ celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Y-Cap program, which helps at-risk youth. Smith has affected countless lives in Chattanooga, many through his boxing program for young kids. As a veteran boxing coach, Smith knows how to roll with the punches.

- Advertisement -

Said M.C. Heath Eslinger, Mocs wrestling coach:”I’m going to introduce our roasters tonight. Some are good, and then you’ve got John Shulman.” (laughter).

Said Bill Wetzel, former YMCA president:”Joe Smith gives a lot of advice to people, but if you know Joe very well, he accepts very little advice.” (laughter)

Said Eslinger:”Because I have always been enamored at how Joe Smith can constantly be so tan.” (laughter)

Said Eslinger:”Upon years upon years, you have been a pharmacist of hope to young people.”