Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – April 19, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Another Cool Snap On The Way, With A Mainly Dry Weekend !



A Little breezy & chilly this morning, with a dry start.

Breezy and cooler Thursday afternoon, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will stay in the upper 50’s. Clear and chilly Thursday night with lows in the upper 30’s. Some scattered frost by morning with freeze warnings well to our East.

More sunshine and pleasant weather for Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 60’s.

Right now, it looks like sunny, with spring-like temperatures continuing through Saturday, and increasing clouds Sunday with highs in the upper 60’s. A few late showers possible. Unsettled weather with some showers are more likely for next Monday and Tuesday. Some lingering clouds through the middle of next week with some showers possible again for next Thursday with highs staying below normal in the 60’s.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:04am & 8:17pm.

Normal Highs & Lows: 73 & 49.