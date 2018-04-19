Trump signs off on sending Comey memos to Congress

President Trump approved the transmission of former FBI Director James Comey’s memos to Congress, two sources familiar with the matter tell CBS News’ chief White House correspondent Major Garrett. The president approved the transmission after reviewing the recommendations from top Justice Department officials, Garrett reports.

Those familiar with the memos say they are longer, and more detailed, than Comey has described publicly and are therefore — from the White House perspective — more “favorable” than Comey’s description in his book or in recent interviews. The memos were requested by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Virginia, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

Comey, who was fired by Mr. Trump in May, has begun a tour to tout his new book, “A Higher Loyalty,” which describes his time as FBI director and the time period surrounding his firing. In the book, Comey describes Mr. Trump as “untethered to truth,” and Mr. Trump’s leadership style as “ego driven and about personal loyalty.”

In response, Mr. Trump has fired off a handful of tweets about Comey, calling him a “weak and untruthful slime ball.”

“It was my great honor to fire James Comey,” Mr. Trump tweeted over the weekend.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

Comey’s memos, some of which he leaked to a friend for release to the media, influenced Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s decision to appoint special counsel Robert Mueller to oversee the Russia investigation into Russian election meddling and any ties to Trump associates.