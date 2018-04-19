Saban Responds to Comment Suggesting QB Jalen Hurts Might Transfer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Alabama coach Nick Saban says he had a “very positive meeting” with the father of quarterback Jalen Hurts after a recent scrimmage.

Saban responded to a Bleacher Report article Thursday where Averion Hurts said if his son didn’t win the starting job, “he’ll be the biggest free agent in college football history.”

Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa were expected to battle for the starting job this spring. Tagovailoa has been limited by a broken finger in his left, throwing hand.

Hurts has led Alabama to a 26-2 record as the starting quarterback but struggled in the first half of the national championship game. Tagovailoa replaced him and completed a comeback with the winning touchdown pass in overtime against Georgia.

Saban says the situation is “going to be handled in a very private manner.”

