Man, 83, set to be executed for judge's mail-bomb slaying



AP Photo/Joyce Vance

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An inmate convicted of the mail-bomb slaying of a federal judge during a wave of Southern terror in 1989 was scheduled to be executed Thursday as the oldest prisoner put to death in the U.S. in modern times.

Walter Leroy Moody Jr., 83, was scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening. At his 1996 trial, prosecutors described Moody as a meticulous coward who committed murder by mail because of his obsession with getting revenge on the legal system, and then committed more package bombings to make it look like the Ku Klux Klan was behind the judge’s murder.

If his execution is carried out, Moody will be the oldest inmate put to death since executions resumed in the U.S. in the 1970s, according to the non-profit Death Penalty Information Center. His attorneys didn’t raise his age in legal filings, but unsuccessfully argued in a clemency petition to Alabama’s governor that his age and health would complicate the lethal injection procedure.

The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily stayed execution plans Thursday evening to consider Moody’s late appearls, but later said without comment that it had lifted the stay.

Judge Robert S. Vance, a member of the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, was at his kitchen table in Mountain Brook, Alabama, on Dec. 16, 1989, when he opened a package after a morning of errands and yard work.

The explosion ripped through the home near Birmingham, killing Vance instantly and severely injuring his wife, Helen. Prosecutors said Moody, who had attended law school, had a grudge against the legal system because the 11th Circuit refused to overturn a 1972 pipe-bomb possession conviction that prevented him from practicing law.

Authorities said Moody mailed out a total of four package bombs in December 1989. A device linked to Moody killed Robert E. Robinson, a black civil rights attorney from Savannah, Georgia. Two other mail bombs were later intercepted and defused, including one at an NAACP office in Jacksonville, Florida. Authorities said those bombs were meant to make investigators think the crimes were racially motivated.

Moody was first convicted in 1991 in federal court and sentenced to seven life terms plus 400 years. He was later convicted in state court in 1996 and sentenced to death for Vance’s murder.

In last-hour appeals, Moody’s attorneys had asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay his execution in order to review whether his federal sentence, which was handed down first, could be interrupted. They also argued that the aggravating factors used to impose a death sentence were improper.

The nation’s high court had no comment on those last-minute appeals late Thursday.

Earlier, Moody’s lawyer had asked the Alabama Supreme Court to block the lethal injection arguing that an emergency medical technician who assessed Moody on Wednesday told the inmate he had “spider veins” and seemed concerned. Alabama halted an execution last month after workers couldn’t find a usable vein on a 61-year-old inmate.

Vance’s son, Robert Vance Jr., now a circuit judge in Jefferson County and Democratic candidate for chief justice in Alabama, said it’s important that people remember how his father lived, not just how he died.

“He was a great judge, a great lawyer before that, and a great father,” he said.

Friends said the senior Vance quietly fought for the rights of underprivileged as both a jurist and a politician.

As chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party in the 1960s and early 1970s, the elder Vance worked to bring African-Americans into the party and fought then-Gov. George C. Wallace’s and other segregationists effort to control the party machinery, said Al LaPierre, who worked for Vance in the 1970s.

“He believed the Democratic Party should be open and not be the party of George Wallace and the Dixiecrats,” LaPierre said.

Moody has always maintained his innocence.

In the weeks ahead of his scheduled execution, Moody had sent a letter to the younger Vance claiming he was the innocent victim of a government conspiracy. “Had my Dad been murdered, I would want to know who had done it,” Moody wrote. The younger Vance said he threw the letter in the trash.

The younger Vance, who does not plan to witness the execution, said he had to make peace with his father’s death, but said he has no doubt that Moody is guilty. Moody, he said, fits the definition of a psychopath.

Associated Press writer Jay Reeves in Birmingham contributed to this report.