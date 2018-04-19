Kevin Smith shares shocking transformation photo

- Advertisement -

Kevin Smith shared photos of his impressive transformation after losing weight. The “Clerks” and “Mall Rats” director posted a before-and-after photo of himself on Instagram since dieting. Smith had a “massive” heart attack in February and has recommitted to leading a healthy life since then, after his doctor told him to try to lose 50 pounds.

Smith’s “before” photo was of himself in 2008 looking much more rotund. He wrote, “Same dude, different day. Pic on the left, is from nearly 10 years ago, at Zack & Miri premiere. Pic on the right is minutes ago.”

Smith admitted that he’s “#fitterbutbitter” about his restrictive diet, saying, “I was in Manhattan yesterday – a city that’s legendary for it’s amazing variety of food and eating options, where you could dine out here every night your entire life and never have to eat at the same restaurant twice. It’s a land of food glorious food… but I’m on a diet. So even though they served what looked like an amazing buttercream cake at the @amc_tv event I went to last night, I didn’t indulge. And next time I gotta stare down a meal the old me would’ve inhaled, I’ll look at these two images of me out on control and me under control. It’ll help keep the cake on the plate instead of in my maw.”

In March, Smith revealed on social media that he suffered a “massive heart attack” and said that had he not canceled his second show that night, he would have died.

Smith wrote that he was trying to do a standup special at the time and felt nauseous after his first show.

“I threw up a little but it didn’t seem to help,” he wrote. “Then I started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy. Turns out I had a massive heart attack.” Smith said he headed to Glendale Hospital, where a doctor told him that he had “100 percent blockage” of his left anterior descending (LAD) artery, and that he would have died if he had stayed on stage to perform. Smith said of the LAD artery: “When it goes, you’re a goner.” The director also revealed that his father died from a massive heart attack.

At the end of March, Smith wrote that he had lost 26 pounds in a month. He said, “Ironically, this heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to my health!” He appears to be on a vegetarian diet. He is following a diet plan by Ray Cronise, who helped Penn Jillette lose more than 100 pounds.