Gun Unit being created in Chattanooga, NBIN system explained

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is creating a Gun Unit that will focus on “eradicating as much gun violence as they possibly can” by using the NBIN system.

They will pair the technology with following up with shots fire calls and getting on in the community where the violence is happening.

The Chattanooga Police Department saying the system NBIN has already been used to solve crimes in the Tennessee Valley, but we actually got a chance to take a look at how it works.

Members of law enforcement from all over the state met here in the Chattanooga this week.

They were able to see how this mobile ballistic testing unit works.

CPD says this technology is able to find ties between different shooting incidents to better help them close cases…. which in the long run will lead to a better quality of life for all of us.

Sgt. Josh May says, “If we can shut down shots fired calls in the neighborhoods so kids can get a good sleep and show up to school ready for their TCAP Test this week that’s a win for everybody. We don’t want these children to have to listen to gunfire at three in the clock in the morning and they have absolutely nothing to do with it yet they’re being affected by it more than anyone else.”

The Chattanooga Police Department is forming a gun unit that will launch in June.

This unit of 6 people, with Sgt. Josh May, heading it up will focus on getting these guns, that are involved in multiple incidents, off the streets.