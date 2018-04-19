Glass House HQ celebrates move, renovations with Open House

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)– Glass House Collective held an open house today to celebrate moving and completing renovations of their headquarters.

They are now located off N. Chamberlain Avenue in the formerly vacant Rays Records building.

- Advertisement -

They say this building now reflects collaboration with partners, local property owners, contractors, and many others in getting this done.

Nicole Lewis says “looking to bring life back to Glass Street, and Glass Street back to life. This was one of the things that we did this partner with business owners and they put up dollars, we put up capital dollars, Habitat for Humanity put up material dollars and Volunteer dollars and foundation dollars. Neighbors came through and painted and did some of the hard labor.”

Organizers say they are grateful for the communities continues support in their revitalization efforts.