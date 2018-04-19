Food City breaks ground on new Ringgold store

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Food City today continued its series of New Store announcements.

Executives of the company were in the Ringgold/Fort Oglethorpe area for the groundbreaking of a new store on U-S Highway 41.

That’s near the Sanctuary Road intersection.

Food city representatives were joined by members of the local business community.

The company had closed a store in nearby Ringgold a few months ago.

Food City President & CEO, Steve Smith says “We’re going to build you a state of the art, beautiful modern store with all the amenities I think you’ve come to expect in one of our stores.”

“The quality products, the selection and most importantly the people what you expect in a store.”

“See I can build, spend a lot of money building a beautiful store, but if you don’t have the right people in there, it’s not going to be successful.”

Another store groundbreaking will be held Friday in Dalton.