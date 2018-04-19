DOJ watchdog makes criminal referral regarding Andrew McCabe

The Department of Justice’s watchdog has made a criminal referral regarding fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, CBS News has confirmed. The referral comes after the recent blistering IG report claiming McCabe “lacked candor” about his interactions with Wall Street Journal reporter Devlin Barrett, who was writing about the Clinton Foundation and Hillary Clinton’s private email server. The IG’s investigation centered on whether McCabe authorized the disclosure of the contents of a phone call he had with the then-principal associate deputy attorney general to Barrett, for an article, “FBI in internal feud over Hillary Clinton probe” on Oct. 30, 2016.

It is not yet clear what those charges are. McCabe has declined to comment, as has the DOJ IG.

McCabe was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions last month, at the recommendation of FBI officials, ahead of the IG report. President Trump has blasted McCabe on Twitter since his firing, and since the release of the IG report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

— CBS News’ Jeff Pegues, Andy Triay and Katie Ross Dominick contributed to this report.