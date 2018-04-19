Dalton State Golfer S.M. Lee Enjoying Phenomenal Collegiate Career

Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) Dalton State golfer S.M. Lee just won the Southern States Athletic Conference individual title this week after finishing 10-under-par in Montgomery. He was also named the league’s player of the year for the second straight year, and he’s the reigning NAIA golfer of the week.

Lee has put together an impressive collegiate resume that is gaining plenty of notoriety.

You have to wonder if S.M. is short for shot-maker because Lee has never seen a golf shot he couldn’t make. Said Lee: “My golf game is very aggressive.” Said Dalton State head coach Ben Rickett: “I think about 240 yards to this back right pin location on a par 5. Little cool in the morning. He said, I just don’t think I can get the two iron there. And I said, well what’s the other options? And he said, I could hit a forty yard cut with a three wood. I think would be perfect. This was early on in my coaching S.M. stuff, and I was like, okay, let’s go with it. And sure enough he does exactly that.”

Last year, Lee won the Jack Nicklaus award for being the top golfer in the NAIA ranks. Said Lee: “Go up to Ohio. Meet Jack, which you know was an unbelievable experience, and I have the same goal this year. I’m not giving that trophy up to anyone.”

Lee’s name is also associated with another golf legend.

He made the U.S. team for the Arnold Palmer Cup, which earns Lee a trip this summer to Paris, France. Said Rickett: “Well it’s the first time for the NAIA. In fact we’ve never had someone out of the NAIA. that has been selected for that team, and obviously gets to go to Evian, France to support the United States. Even I, I’m English, I guess I’m gonna have to support the United States this year too.” (chuckles)

Said Lee: “You know, really cool. They have the Ryder Cup in Paris this year. Just be a really fun week. Whether I play good or bad, I’m just really looking forward to that tournament.”

Not a bad career for a Dalton State golfer. Said Lee: “I expected nothing coming here, and I got almost everything I would’ve got out of a big D-One school.”