Convicted ex-high school athlete wants off sex offender list



AP Photo/Dake Kang

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A judge is hearing arguments about whether a man convicted as a juvenile of raping a 16-year-old girl should be removed from Ohio’s sex offender registry.

- Advertisement -

Judge Thomas Lipps scheduled the hearing for Thursday in Juvenile Court in Steubenville to consider the request of former Steubenville High school football player Ma’Lik (muh-LEEK’) Richmond.

Richmond was convicted in 2013 of raping a West Virginia girl during an alcohol-fueled party following a football scrimmage the previous year.

Lipps ordered Richmond classified as a sex offender. Richmond initially was required to register his address every six months for 20 years. Lipps in 2014 decreased Richmond’s reporting requirement to once a year for 10 years.

Ohio law allows juveniles to request complete removal from the registry. The state opposes Richmond’s request.