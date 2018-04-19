Chattanooga wins #2 best roadtrip honors from Travelocity

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga has been named number two on Travelocity’s 10 Best Small City Road Trip Destinations.

The website says it recruited the world’s most road tripped man, Mike of Mikes Road Trip dot com, to share some of his favorite road trip destinations.

Then, the public had a month to vote on their favorite one.

Chattanooga got 16-percent of 25-hundred votes.

The travel site praises the Scenic City’s tourist attractions, like Rock City, Ruby Falls, and the Aquarium, plus our outdoor activities and music events.

Walla Walla, Washington topped the list.