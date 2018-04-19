Champion Eagles to face host Jaguars in London

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will head to England’s home of soccer when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in one of four NFL international games next season.

Jacksonville, which fell in the AFC title game to New England before the Eagles beat the Patriots for the league championship, will host Philadelphia in Week 8 on Oct. 28 at Wembley Stadium. It will be an afternoon game in London, making for a 9:30 a.m. kickoff in the Eastern time zone.

The other match at Wembley will be the previous week with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Tennessee Titans, also with a 9:30 a.m. Eastern time kickoff.

Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium in London will be the site for an Oakland Raiders home game on Oct. 14 against Seattle. That will have a 1 p.m. ET starting time.

For the third straight year, the NFL will stage a game in Mexico City: the Los Angeles Rams will host Kansas City in a Week 11 Monday night game Nov. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

