CARTA union voices workplace complaints

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – CARTA employees today found a new avenue to address their concerns about the way the bus system is being run.

Despite their upcoming collective bargaining powers, some union members were allowed to make their point at the monthly CARTA board meeting.

- Advertisement -

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Workers, local 1212 have been trying for several months to take their case to members of the CARTA board.

Five of them spoke at the meeting, although they had ignored the request from board chairman to state ahead of time the subject of their comments.

Kathryn D. Smith “He said we could speak eventually just recently only if I could tell him what I was going to speak about…that is against my first amendment rights. I have the right to freedom of speech. I don’t have to tell him what I’m going to talk about before I speak before the CARTA board.”

Chairman Stephen Jett “We do want to know what the subject of the discussion is going to be. And we’re not going to get into a situation where that dominates the board meeting and the board meeting becomes just an exchange back and forth.”

Kathryn D. Smith “Safety is what’s concerning the drivers and the passengers in the operation of the CARTA itself.”

The board listened to the employees discuss issues like safety, maintenance of equipment, staffing, driving schedules and overtime.

As to the complaints about a driver shortage, the chairman responded.

Stephen Jett “It’s a good job. The benefits are good, – but at this time with the economy the way it is, everyone’s having trouble filling their needs for new employees.”

Other drivers were staging a demonstration outside the building during the meeting.

CARTA Bus Seavron Battle says “they don’t attend to our needs, they don’t attend to our cares, drivers are coming to work and again the discipline issue is unfair, uncompassionate.. both issues. Driver morale is very, very low.”

Jett said those issues will be discussed during the upcoming collective bargaining talks.