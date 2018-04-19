CARTA union members complain of conditions to board

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – After months of demanding to speak at the CARTA board meetings, 6 member of the union did so this morning.

Board chairman Steve Jett had told the bus drivers that since they had collective bargaining rights, they should address their concerns during those meetings.

But, the Transportation Union had filed a lawsuit to force the chairman to allow them to speak, and he agreed today.

The drivers complained that they are being forced to work overtime, and that they are overworked.

Others said they had not received training in dealing with active shooters or other emergencies.

CARTA Union business agent Kathryn D. Smith told us “He said we could speak eventually just recently only if I could tell him what I was going to speak about…that is against my first amendment rights. I have the right to freedom of speech. I don’t have to tell him what I’m going to talk about before I speak before the CARTA board.”

CARTA director LIsa Maragnano told the board the drivers had actually been trained for emergencies.

The union contract expires in June.