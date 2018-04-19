British cybersecurity expert faces key hearing in US case



AP Photo/Frank Augstein

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A British cybersecurity expert once hailed as a hero for stopping a computer virus will be in federal court in Milwaukee to try to weaken a criminal case against him by having his post-arrest statements tossed.

- Advertisement -

Prosecutors filed charges against 23-year-old Marcus Hutchins last year , alleging he distributed a malicious software called Kronos to steal banking passwords from unsuspecting computer users. Hutchins pleaded not guilty to the charges in August.

Prosecutors say the crimes happened between July 2014 and July 2015, long before Hutchins won acclaim for curbing the outbreak of the WannaCry virus that crippled computers worldwide last year.

Hutchins’ defense is trying to convince a judge Thursday to suppress what prosecutors say are incriminating statements he made to the FBI. The defense argues he was sleep-deprived and he didn’t understand his Miranda warnings.