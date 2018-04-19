Britian Crutcher charged with another shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man already in jail has now been charged with another shooting.

This time, Chattanooga Police have charged 26 year old Britian Crutcher with the attempted murder of LaSandra Burdette.

- Advertisement -

Back in September, a woman was involved in a minor crash with Burdette.

Police say he shot her soon afterwards.

Her wound was non-life-threatening, but Burdette faces charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault x3, Reckless Endangerment x3 and Possess of a Firearm during a Dangerous Felony.

Just a few weeks ago, Crutcher was charged with another shooting.

Back in November, two men were shot on Wheeler Avenue.

Ladarius Cross died from his injuries.

Crutcher faces a criminal homicide charge in that case.

We also found another arrest going back to his teenage years.

A 19 year old Britian Crutcher was charged for aggravated robbery, kidnapping and assault in a home invasion on Appling Street.