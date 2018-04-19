Britian Crutcher charged with another shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man already in jail has now been charged with another shooting.
This time, Chattanooga Police have charged 26 year old Britian Crutcher with the attempted murder of LaSandra Burdette.
Back in September, a woman was involved in a minor crash with Burdette.
Police say he shot her soon afterwards.
Her wound was non-life-threatening, but Burdette faces charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault x3, Reckless Endangerment x3 and Possess of a Firearm during a Dangerous Felony.
Just a few weeks ago, Crutcher was charged with another shooting.
Back in November, two men were shot on Wheeler Avenue.
Ladarius Cross died from his injuries.
Crutcher faces a criminal homicide charge in that case.
We also found another arrest going back to his teenage years.
A 19 year old Britian Crutcher was charged for aggravated robbery, kidnapping and assault in a home invasion on Appling Street.