Babies of senators now welcome in Senate chamber

The Senate has voted to allow the babies of its members into the tradition-bound chamber. The inspiration for the historic change of rules was Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s daughter, born April 9. Duckworth wants to resume voting, and the Senate requires that votes be cast in person.

“For example, you are not allowed to bring children onto the floor of the Senate at all,” Duckworth noted on Politico’s “Women Rule” podcast in February. “If I have to vote, and I’m breastfeeding my child, especially during my maternity leave period, what do I do? Leave her sitting outside?”

She added, “I can’t leave her with a staff member, that’s a conflict of interest, so am I allowed to vote? Can I not do my job? What are some of the requirements there?”

So the Illinois Democrat, now on maternity leave, proposed that babies be allowed into the chamber. She says the vote Wednesday helps “bring the Senate into the 21st Century.”

Although no one objected, the idea didn’t sit easily with some senators in both parties concerned that babies would disrupt “Senate decorum.”

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she spent nearly two months privately reassuring Republicans and Democrats that the new rule would not mean diaper-changing or nursing in the Senate chamber.