Judge dismisses deputy wrongful death lawsuit

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Federal Judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.

Judge Curtis Collier ruled that the victim’s rights were not violated and the deputy’s actions were reasonable.

The case stems from a deadly fight on July 28, 2015.

It happened outside the home of Deputy Tiffany Oakley and Allan White III and it ended with her shooting him.

She says she came home for her lunch break on the night shift around 2AM and found White in her driveway.

She says he then attacked her and tried to choke her.

At the time, Sheriff Eric Watson told us “We’re living in a time where people..a minority not a majority a minority, small group of people that’s just anti-law enforcement. They hate peace keepers, they hate law enforcement.”

Oakley claimed she didn’t know White, but the family’s lawsuit claims they had a prior relationship.

TBI investigators found no evidence of any such relationship and ruled the shooting justified.

The family had filed suit against the deputy, Sheriff Watson and Bradley County.