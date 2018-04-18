Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – April 18, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Breezy & Warmer Wednesday, But More Cooler Conditions Are Ahead!



Clear skies will continue through the morning. It will not be nearly as chilly, with lows in the upper 40’s to around 50. These early morning temps are roughly double what we had just 24 hours ago.

After morning sunshine, a few passing clouds later Wednesday will be giving way to a breezy and warmer afternoon with highs around 80. A quick passing sprinkle or spotty shower is possible (but not very likely)Wednesday night, but not much is expected with lows in the upper 40’s.

Breezy and cooler Thursday, with some passing clouds and highs only between 60-62. Fair and chilly Thursday night with lows in the upper 30’s. More sunshine and pleasant weather for Friday with highs in the 60’s.

Right now, it looks like sunny, and spring-like temperatures will continue into the weekend, with increasing clouds and mainly dry weather for Sunday. Unsettled weather with some showers are more likely for next Monday and Tuesday.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:07am & 8:15pm.

Normal Highs & Lows: 73 & 48.