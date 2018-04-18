“The world is poorer without her in it”: Bush family reactions to Barbara Bush's death

Barbara Bush, the former first lady and matriarch of the powerful political family, died Tuesday at age 92. She described herself to “CBS This Morning” in 2016 that she is “the mother of wonderful children” and the “wife to the world’s greatest man.”

Jean Becker, the chief of staff to Mr. Bush, gave up an update that the former president is “heartbroken.”

“He held her hand all day today and was by her side when she left this good earth,” Becker’s statement read. “Obviously this is a very challenging time. But it will not surprise all of you who know and love him, that he is also being stoic and strong, and is being lifted up by his large and supportive family.”

Other members of their family issued statements of love and support for Barbara Bush.

“Laura, Barbara, Jenna and I are sad, but our souls are settled knowing hers was,” said her son, former President George W. Bush, in a statement. “Barbara Bush was a fabulous first lady and a woman unlike any other who brought us levity, love and literacy to millions. To us, she was so much more … Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you for all your prayers and good wishes.”

His wife, former first lady Laura Bush, tweeted “I’m missing my mother-in-law and role model tonight … The world is poorer without her in it.”

Former Florida Gov. and 2016 Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush issued a statement “offering our sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support.”

“I’m exceptionally privileged to be the son of George Bush and the exceptionally gracious, gregarious, fun, funny, loving, tough, smart, graceful woman who was the force of nature known as Barbara Bush,” Jeb Bush said.

Jeb Bush’s son, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, tweeted “my grandmother’s entire life was focused on others … My grandmother didn’t just live life; she lived it well. And the sorrow of her loss is softened by the knowledge of her impact on our family and our country. I will miss you, Ganny—but know we will see you again.”

A Houston neighbor of the Bushes, Lindy Neuhause, told CBS News’ David Begnaud that she and the former first lady became friends years ago, when Mr. Bush was vice president. Both Neuhause and Barbara Bush had lost children, and they stayed in touch after meeting with letters. Eventually, Mr. Bush wrote the forward for Neuhause’s son’s books.

“She was such a woman of faith, as I am, and she had a wonderful sense of humor – she was just such a lady – just the ultimate lady,” Neuhause said. “She was just so kind, and compassionate and cared about people in general.”

Neuhause said “the entire city of Houston, Texas” will be grieving.

Former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu, who served as chief of staff under Mr. Bush, told CBSN on Tuesday that Barbara Bush was a “great lady.”

“She was the rock of that family, the hub around which all the pieces operated,” Sununu said. “She kept them all connected and was a very important part of every success the bush family has had over the past four to five decades.”