New faces to join new season of “Stranger Things” on Netflix

- Advertisement -

“Princess Bride” star Cary Elwes and Jake Busey are coming to Hawkins, Indiana. Netflix announced that the actors are joining the cast of “Stranger Things 3” to play Mayor Kline and a journalist named Bruce who writes for The Hawkins Post.

In a press release, Netflix describes Elwes’ character as “handsome, slick and sleazy, Mayor Kline is your classic 80s politician — more concerned with his own image than with the people of the small town he governs.”

Meanwhile, Busey’s character, Bruce is characterized has having “questionable morals and a sick sense of humor.”

Other actors joining the cast are Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas’ younger sister Erica Sinclair, and Maya Hawke (daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman), who will play new character Robin. Ferguson has appeared before on the show but will have a stronger presence with her own group of friends. Hawke’s character Robin is “an alternative girl who is equal parts sharp and playful” seeking excitement in Hawkins.

Netflix announced in December that the show would return for a third season, but no release date has been announced.

“Stranger Things” dominated the pop culture conversation when it debuted in the summer of 2016, and fans eagerly awaited the return of the kids of Hawkins, Indiana in October. Season 2 focused on a new villain, the Shadow Monster, and introduced new characters like Max, Bob Newby, Dr. Owens, Billy and more.