Government & Politics Miguel Diaz-Canel named sole candidate to succeed Cuba's Raul Castro By Associated Press - April 18, 2018 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter News Latest Video US World Politics Entertainment Health MoneyWatch SciTech Crime Sports Shows CBS Evening News CBS This Morning 48 Hours 60 Minutes Sunday Morning Face The Nation Video CBSN Watch Live CBSN Originals CBSN On Assignment LIVE More In Depth Photos Podcasts Mobile Radio Local Shop Alerts Log In CBSN × © 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.