Lookouts Sweep Double Header Against Jacksonville

The Chattanooga Lookouts swept a double header from Jacksonville on Wednesday at AT&T Field. Chattanooga won game one 12-4 and game two 3-2. The Lookouts socked four home runs in the first game, including an inside-the-park homer from Zander Wiel. In game two, the contest was tied at one in the bottom of the sixth, when Nick Gordon led off the inning with a solo homer to right. Chattanooga added one more run in the frame and held on for the 3-2 victory. Same two teams battle Thursday at 7:15pm at AT&T Field.