Kirby Smart and Jeremy Pruitt Like Safety Aspect of New Kickoff Rule

The NCAA has proposed a new rule allowing teams to fair catch kickoffs inside their own 25. That would result in a touch back, and then the ball would be placed at the 25. The Dawgs Kirby Smart and Vols Jeremy Pruitt like the safety aspect of the rule.

Said Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt:”You know I haven’t had time to think about the strategy part of it. I would say form a safety standpoint, any time you raise your hand and fair catch the ball, there’s probably not going to be as many folks running down there and hitting each other as opposed to when they don’t fair catch it.”

Said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart:”We don’t go down and practice kick-off full speed live ever. I mean it’s dangerous. You’ve got guys running 40 yards into each other, so we don’t ever do that.”