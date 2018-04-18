Food City breaking ground in north Georgia

WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) – Food City’s campaign to upgrade and open new stores in the tri-state area continued today with a ground breaking near Rossville.

The store will be located on Mission Ridge Road.

Executives were there today to give local leaders and customers an update at the construction site.

It’s one of several stores being introduced this week.

Steven Smith from Food City said “you know we closed a store on this same location a few months ago. We’re already started with construction on it but we want to have a ground breaking here today to kind of memorialize the store . We’re going to be open probably late June and it’ll create 50 to 70 new jobs.”

Smith says many former employees will be returning to the new store when it opens.