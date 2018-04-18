Cedar Hills neighbors complain about neighbor’s tire nuisance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — As the weather warms up, more people are spending time in their yards enjoying the weather.

But some residents say they can’t appreciate their outside spaces like they used to.

Their complaints boil down to one neighbor and his abundance of used tires cluttering up his yard.

Multiple neighbors have called the city to complain, but the tires still remain.

Harry Tripp is used to the peace he gets from his front yard. As a master gardener, he takes pride in the appearance of his property and neighborhood.

But now he says his new next door neighbors are threatening that peace.

“I can’t walk, and I can’t drive anymore,” said Harry Lee Tripp who is wheelchair-bound. “I’m tied to this house. I can go out to the porch or the front yard in good weather, but all the mosquitoes are awful from over there.”

The neighbors renting the house next to Tripp’s are storing used tires in the front and side yards of the house.

“I don’t expect anyone to be perfect but just try to keep their property up and not have trash all over everywhere,” Tripp said.

Tripp is not alone.

“It’s kind of disgusting down there,” Carol Hughes said. “Tires are piled up to the top of the fence, and I know we’ve had enough rain to fill the middle of the tires up. Come summer, mosquitoes are just going to eat us up.”

Both Tripp and Hughes have called the city about the problem, and the city has cited the residents.

Donna Williams from Chattanooga’s Economic and Community Development office said the city is just as frustrated as neighbors.

She sent News 12 a statement about the house:

“The City of Chattanooga’s commercial property and tire codes are in place to create the safest, healthiest, and most attractive public realm possible, without infringing on the rights of private property owners or business operators. Our code enforcement officers have repeatedly cited this property for various violations of our codes, per these ordinances, and we share in the public’s frustration at this property owner’s non-compliance with our requests.

This is now a matter for the courts to address, and we join with the public in hoping that we see this matter fully resolved very soon.”

Hughes hopes for a simpler solution.

“I just leave them alone, maybe they’ll move. Sooner rather than later,” when said.

We tried reaching out to the neighbor who lives in the house but were unable to contact them.

News 12 gets a lot of phone calls about situations like this. The best thing to do is call 311 if you’re in the city limits of Chattanooga. They will connect you to the appropriate department.