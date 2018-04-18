Carrie Underwood announces new album “Cry Pretty”

- Advertisement -

Carrie Underwood announced a new album a few days after her emotional on-camera performance at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards. The singer announced that “Cry Pretty,” which is also the name of the hit single she performed at the ACMs, will drop Sept. 14. The album marks her first since joining Capitol Records Nashville.

In a press release, Underwood said of the album, “At this point in my career, I feel stronger and more creative than ever. I think you can hear that in this new album. It’s emotional, it’s soulful, it’s real and we also have some fun on there too. I hope everyone loves it as much as I have loved making it.”

Underwood took the stage for her first television appearance since injuring her face and wrist to perform “Cry Pretty” on Sunday. Underwood sang against a backdrop of sparkling pink lights and wore a glittery dress along with glittery tears under her eyes as audience members stood to watch her sing.

Underwood has been open about her self-consciousness with her appearance, telling fans in January that she was still “not quite looking the same” after she fell down the stairs in front of her home. She said at the time she was not ready to share a photo of her face.

“When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” she explained. Underwood did not look noticeably different during her Sunday performance.

The audience gave Underwood a standing ovation as the singer closed her performance.