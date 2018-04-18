Belt's check-swing ruins Corbin's no-no, Dbacks 1-hit Giants



AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Corbin lost his no-hit bid on a checked-swing infield single with two outs in the eighth inning but finished a one-hitter to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks over the San Francisco Giants 1-0 on Tuesday night.

- Advertisement -

Corbin (3-0) walked one but otherwise was cruising toward what would have been the franchise’s third no-hitter. Brandon Belt ended it with a softly hit ball to the left side of Arizona’s shifted infield, beating shortstop Nick Ahmed’s throw by a step to send a groan across Chase Field.

Corbin struck out eight and threw 100 pitches in his first career complete-game shutout. The Diamondbacks have tied the best start in franchise history (with 2000, 2008) at 12-4.

David Peralta lined a run-scoring single off Tony Watson (1-1) in the bottom of the eighth, the deciding blow in a duel between Corbin and San Francisco’s Johnny Cueto.

Cueto struck out 11 and allowed two hits in seven innings in his return from the DL. He was replaced by Watson, who walked Jarrod Dyson with one out in the eighth. Corbin moved Dyson over with a sacrifice bunt to set up Peralta’s go-ahead hit.

Corbin struck out at least eight his first three starts of the season – a first in his career – but did not factor in the decision his last time out, allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings of Arizona’s 5-4 loss to the Giants.

Corbin walked Joe Panik in the fourth inning and kept the Giants off-balance until Belt’s single.

Diamondbacks third baseman Daniel Descalso made a diving stop from the right side of second base to rob Belt of a hit in the third inning. Center fielder A.J. Pollock saved another hit in the seventh, spinning around to making a diving catch on Buster Posey’s deep ball to center.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 3B Evan Longoria was scratched from the lineup and could miss the next two games after aggravating a left ankle injury that bothered him during spring training. He was replaced in the lineup by Pablo Sandoval.

Arizona: An MRI on Monday revealed a UCL injury in RHP Taijuan Walker’s right elbow after he was limited to two innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Walker was placed on the 10-day DL after feeling right forearm tightness Sunday and will travel to New York for a second opinion.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Chris Stanton is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA in three career starts against Arizona, including a loss in his only start at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray has won his last six starts against the NL West since Aug. 30 headed into Wednesday’s game against the Giants.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball