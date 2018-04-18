Barbara Bush's funeral to be held on Saturday

Former first lady Barbara Bush’s funeral will be held on Saturday. Bush, who was also the mother of President George W. Bush, died Tuesday at the age of 92.

First lady Melania Trump will attend the funeral. “Mrs. Trump intends to pay her respects to Barbara Bush and the entire family at the funeral on Saturday,” her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said Wednesday. The White House has not said whether President Trump will attend the funeral, but the flags at Mar-a-Lago and Trump International have been lowered to half mast in her honor.

Saturday’s funeral is by invitation only. The public is invited to pay their respects as Bush lays in repose at St. Martin’s Church in Houston on Friday, according to the Bush family’s official funeral announcement.

“My dear mother has passed on at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was. Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions,” former president George W. Bush wrote in a statement Tuesday night.

“To us, she was so much more,” the statement continued. “Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes.”

Bush was the second woman in history to be the wife of one president, George H.W. Bush, and the mother of another, George W. Bush. Abigail Adams was married to John Adams and was the mother of John Quincy Adams. Bush’s family announced on Sunday that she would not be receiving additional medical treatment, and instead was seeking comfort care for unspecified medical conditions.