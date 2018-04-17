Weather Update: Tuesday Night’s Forecast – April 17, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Breezy, Warmer Wednesday, But More Cool Times Ahead!



Clear skies will continue through the night time. It will not be as chilly with lows in the upper 40’s to around 50.

After morning sunshine, a few passing clouds later Wednesday will give way to a breezy and warmer afternoon with highs around 80. A quick passing sprinkle or spotty shower possible Wednesday night but not much expected with lows in the upper 40’s.

Breezy and cooler Thursday with some passing clouds and highs only 60-62. Fair and chilly Thursday night with lows in the upper 30’s. More sunshine and pleasant weather for Friday with highs in the 60’s.

Right now, looks like sunny and spring-like temperatures will continue into next weekend, with increasing clouds and mainly weather for Sunday. Unsettled weather with some showers are more likely for next Monday and Tuesday.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:08am & 8:14pm.

Normal Highs & Lows: 73 & 48.