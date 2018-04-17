Vols Coach Jeremy Pruitt Hopes Running Game Answers the Bell in Spring Game

Last year the Vols rushing attack was next to last in the SEC.

They averaged only 117 yards rushing a contest, and their leading running back from last season John Kelly, has turned pro.

New head coach Jeremy Pruitt would love to see one of U-T’s backs answer the bell in Saturday’s Orange and White game.

Said Pruitt: “As a whole I think the group of running backs have improved this spring, which we have very little depth at that position. That’s why we moved Princeton Fant to that position. We’re looking for able bodies that can play running back. But the guys who have had a chance to compete have done that.”