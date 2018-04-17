TNReady online testing attacked this morning

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee Department of Education officials say the company that runs the TNReady online tests was the victim of a cyber attack this morning.

Commissioner Candice McQueen briefed school directors this morning.

The testing resumed this morning, but Hamilton County stopped their tests around 11 a.m.

Tim Hensley with the system say local schools began to have problems Monday morning.

They were told by the state not begin new tests today around 11 this morning.

The Commissioner says that the company operating them, Questar, is taking steps to block any more outside interference.

“To reiterate what we have shared earlier, there is absolutely no evidence that student data or information has been compromised. We believe the testing program performed as designed to mask and protect student information. Again, the software is designed to save students’ work, so if their testing session was disrupted, they can resume and submit their answers.”

McQueen tweeted that they have 22,000 students logged back on taking the tests today.

All Tennessee schools will take the tests during a two week period, but each system sets their own schedule.

Meanwhile, Commissioner McQueen says they will continue to monitor the testing for more attacks.

“We want to continue to persevere with online testing, but we understand that this has presented challenges to scheduling and morale.”

The TNReady online tests have become a political issue.

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Diane Black on Tuesday attacked the testing.

“This week’s delays are not the fault of the educator or the students, but they are the ones who suffer from the missed class time as they sit and wait for the state to get its act together.