Tennessee passes bill to ban spanking of disabled students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Legislature has passed a bill that bans the spanking of disabled children at public schools.

The bill passed in the Senate Tuesday by a vote of 28-0. It cleared the House earlier this month.

- Advertisement -

If signed into law, the measure would bar school officials from using corporal punishment on kids with disabilities, unless their parents give written approval.

A report released last month by the state comptroller’s office found that disabled children in Tennessee schools were getting spanked at a higher rate than other children in recent years.

Earlier this month, the state Legislature passed a bill that would require public schools in Tennessee to report to the state Department of Education on their use of corporal punishment.

Related Article: TN bill requires schools to report use of corporal punishment to state

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)