Reward posted for mystery man accused of threatening Stormy Daniels

WASHINGTON — Stormy Daniels was back on television Tuesday, with more to say about President Trump — and posting a reward for a mystery man she says warned her to keep quiet. Daniels responded for the first time to Mr. Trump’s claim that he didn’t know about the $130,000 his lawyer paid her to keep quiet about their alleged affair.

A reporter asked April 5: “Why did Michael Cohen make it, if there was no truth to her allegations?” Mr. Trump replied: “You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen.”

- Advertisement -

“I work in the adult business, and I’m a better actress than he is,” Daniels said on ABC’s “The View.”

Daniels and her attorney Michael Avenatti produced a sketch of a man she says threatened her in a parking lot seven years ago and are offering a $100,000 reward for any information about him. They didn’t say whether they have shared the sketch with law enforcement.

Daniels alleges the suspect approached her after she agreed to sell her story. She first described the encounter last month on CBS News’ “60 Minutes.”

“A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story’ — and then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom’ and then he was gone.”

“This is not a publicity stunt, I mean this is serious business,” Avenatti said Tuesday.

Monday, the pair created a stir at a federal court hearing for Cohen — during which it was revealed that Cohen also represented Fox News commentator Sean Hannity.

Hannity addressed his previously undisclosed relationship with the president’s personal attorney Monday night on his show.

“My questions almost exclusively focused on real estate,” Hannity said Monday.

Fox News issued a statement saying “we have reviewed the matter and spoken to Sean and he continues to have our full support.” Company officials acknowledged they were not aware of the relationship between Hannity and Cohen before it was revealed in court.