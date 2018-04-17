Next steps in Michael Cohen case will be slow

Sources close to the legal proceedings in the case of President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen say they expect the next steps in the case to be slow, CBS News’ Jeff Pegues reports.

According to a source, attorneys involved in the court proceedings expect to “hurry up and wait” for the government to turn over the documents and communications seized in the recent FBI raid on Cohen’s hotel room, office and home.

If the information is available in a month, that would be faster than anticipated by some of the attorneys involved in the case.

Judge Kimba Wood ordered prosecutors to enter but not review the material seized from Cohen’s properties onto a searchable database and then share it with the defense.

Woods will then decide whether to grant Cohen’s request to appoint a “special master” to review the documents in order to decide what may be protected by attorney-client privilege.