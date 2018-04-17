Lookouts Get Walk Off Homer From Zander Wiel to Beat Jacksonville 3-2

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Lookouts got a solo homer from Zander Wiel in the bottom of the ninth to beat Jacksonville 3-2. It was one of three solo home runs in the game for the Lookouts.

T.J. White gave Chattanooga a 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the third. With the score tied at one in the bottom of the fourth, Nick Gordon got a solo homer to put Chattanooga back on top 2-1. Jacksonville scored in the top of the ninth to tie the game at two before Wiel delivered the walk-off heroics in the bottom of the ninth.

Lookouts pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts in the victory. The Lookouts improve to 6-5 on the season. They play a double-header against Jacksonville on Wednesday with first pitch set for 5:15.