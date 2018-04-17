Teens charged with burglary at Tobacco Store

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Friday the 13th wasn’t so lucky for a pair of Cleveland teenagers.

Detectives investigated a burglary at the Lee Highway Tobacco Store in Charleston on Friday.

They identified suspects who lived nearby and searched the home.

Officers say they found stolen property from the Tobacco Store at the home.

They have charged 18 year olds Hailee Denise Hamilton and Marvin Gage Sneed with Burglary and Theft of Property.

Sheriff Eric Watson stated, “The arrests of these burglary suspects are credited to the hard work of both agencies. Often times, crimes such as burglaries require extensive investigation in order to determine the person(s) responsible. This case is only one of the many burglary cases that were resolved due to tireless efforts of this community’s law-enforcement personnel.”