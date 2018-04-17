Khloe Kardashian reveals baby daughter’s name

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK — Joining the ranks of Stormi and Chicago is True Thompson, the latest baby girl in the Kardashian family. Khloe Kardashian announced on Monday that the name of her new daughter with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

The April 12 birth came amid a torrent of tabloid speculation about the couple after surveillance video showed the basketball star making out with other women. True Thompson, who weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 21 inches, is Thompson’s second child and the first for Kardashian. In an Instagram post, Khloe’s mother, Kris, tagged True. True has 126,000 followers already on her empty Instagram account.

Kardashian said in announcing the birth online that True has “completely stolen our hearts.” She said she and Thompson are “overwhelmed with LOVE.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has long talked about her desire to be a mother. Her sister, Kylie Jenner, gave birth to Stormi Webster in February. Kim Kardashian welcomed daughter Chicago West in January.