House GOP leaders hold weekly press conference on tax day

House GOP leaders are holding their weekly press conference on Tuesday, as the nation marks the first Tax Day following the passage of the Republican-crafted Tax Cut and Jobs Act last year. Republicans, the president included, have been hailing the tax overhaul plan this month as providing needed relief to working American families.

On Monday, the president promoted the $1.5 trillion tax cut package pushed through by Republicans while participating in a roundtable discussion with small business leaders in Florida.

He credited the “massive” tax cuts with allowing larger corporations to give bonuses to some of their employees. Mr. Trump also claimed the tax plan means this was the “last time you’re going to fill out that long complicated horrible return.”

“I would say some of these companies that do all that work on getting a lot of money for doing your tax returns, they won’t be too happy with us,” the president said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan cited the tax plan as one of his final achievements in his speakership role. Ryan announced last week that he would not be seeking re-election and will retire from Congress in January, prompting speculation about who will take over his spot as speaker come November.

