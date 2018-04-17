Fire at Captain D’s on Highway 58

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department quickly subdued a fire at a fast food restaurant off Highway 58.

They got the call around 5:25 Tuesday evening on Oak Hill Road right off the highway.

Battalion Chief Brandon Schroyer says heavy fire was visible on the outside of the building when his crews arrived.

The flames climbed the exterior wall and got into the awning above.

But firefighters got it under control in about 10 minutes.

They believe the cause was accidental, most likely a cigarette thrown into the mulch next to the building.

The restaurant will be closed for a brief time until the damage can be repaired.