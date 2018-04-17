Bill eliminating emissions testing could help low income residents

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee is one step closer to getting rid of emissions testing for your car.

The state house unanimously passed the bill Monday night, which is sponsored by Hamilton County’s own Representative Mike Carter.

Now the Senate Finance committee is hearing the bill today. If the bill passes, that means no more emissions tests for the residents of Hamilton County and four other counties.

Every year, residents in Hamilton County have to pass an emissions test to renew their vehicle’s registration. Tennessee mandates these smog checks for just six counties.

And many low income residents can’t afford to fix their cars to pass the test.

“When they can’t pass the emissions test, they can’t get their license plates,” Chattanooga city councilman Erskine Oglesby explained. “So now they’re burdened with not having the ability to get to work, not having the ability to go grocery shopping, not having the ability to pick up and drop off their kids. It creates a whole host of problems for citizens in the lower income citizens in the city.”

With efforts from Hamilton County state legislators, that worry could go away.

Mark Compton spent two months and close to $200 before getting his emissions waiver approved by the state.

“My car you know runs fine, it just has a check engine light on. And if your check engine light’s on, you fail automatically, no matter what it’s for, you fail,” Compton said.

Currently, the state can approve a test waiver if the driver proves financial hardship or spends over $650 on repairs. For Compton, that’s over double what his car is worth.

“I don’t know if it’s just me, but there’s other people that afford that. You have to spend a minimum of $650 before they even consider you for a waiver? That’s crazy!” Compton said.

Even just eliminating the nine dollars for the annual test could help Hamilton County residents.

“I’m glad they are, because we don’t need to pay all those extra taxes and extra money on it. We can just get our cars fixed and go,” lifelong Hamilton County resident Marion Beason said.

Rep. Mike Carter says he’s not concerned with meeting the environmental standards set by the state. He says other things can be done to limit Chattanooga’s footprint.

We contacted the Air Pollution Control Bureau. They also don’t seem concerned but say they are keeping an eye on the bill.