Arizona's Corbin has no-hitter through 7 against Giants

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Patrick Corbin has not allowed a hit through seven innings against the San Francisco Giants.

Corbin retired the first 10 batters he faced Tuesday night before walking Joe Panik with one out in the fourth inning. He’s thrown 73 pitches.

With two outs in the seventh, Giants catcher Buster Posey turned around center fielder A.J. Pollock with a drive to deep center, but Pollock made a diving catch to keep the no-hitter going.

Diamondbacks third baseman Daniel Descalso made a diving stop from the right side of second base to rob Brandon Belt of a hit in the third inning.

The 28-year-old Corbin (2-0) struck out at least eight batters his first three starts of the season and has five against the struggling Giants.

Corbin’s previous longest no-hit bid was 5 1/3 innings on June 17, 2013 against Florida.

